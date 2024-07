MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 17. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump joined the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to a TASS correspondent, the Republican presidential candidate made a yet another public appearance after the assassination attempt. With a bandaged ear, he sat next to vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

Just like on Monday, Trump is not expected to speak at the event. He is expected to address the convention on the last day, July 18.