India to receive two frigates from Russia

NEW DELHI, July 16. /TASS/. The Indian Navy will receive two Project 11356 frigates manufactured at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, this September and next February, The Hindu newspaper reported citing sources in the Indian Defense Ministry.

According to the sources, the first ship, Tushil, will be delivered in September. "The commissioning crew reached Russia earlier this month," the source said. "The second ship Tamal is expected to be delivered by February 2025," he added.

Within the framework of a deal with Russia, two more such frigates are being manufactured at Goa Shipyard Limited in India. According to the schedule, the Indian shipyard is supposed to deliver the first ship in 2026 and the second one six months later. Defense officials expressed confidence that they will be delivered on schedule.

As Yantar Shipyard CEO Ilya Samarin told TASS earlier, the shipyard was building six Project 11356 frigates for the Black Sea fleet and completed three. Two frigates are being completed for the Indian Navy.

Contract between Russia, India

In October 2016, India and Russia signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement for four stealth frigates, two directly imported and two to be manufactured at India’s Goa Shipyard Limited.

Russian Project 11356 frigates are the carriers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles.