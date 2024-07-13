BRICS parliament may help grouping in achieving its goals, Indian expert says

NEW DELHI, July 13. /TASS/. Establishing a BRICS parliament may help the grouping to attain its goals, Dalbir Singh, co-chairman of the General Council of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly, told TASS.

"Establishing a parliament may play an important role in accelerating progress toward achieving BRICS’ goals of strengthening cooperation and inclusive development," he said.

"Moreover, cohesion and closer cooperation will also contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and consensus within the grouping," the expert added. Collective unity at BRICS will enable it to promote the ideas of reforming the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions, Singh believes.

According to Singh, India appreciates how lawmakers exchange opinions and embrace legislative innovation, including at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), the Inter-Parliamentary Union and other venues.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing participants in the BRICS Parliamentary Forum hosted by St. Petersburg on July 11-12, that, in the future, the grouping may establish its own parliament.