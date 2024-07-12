US President Biden to skip official ceremonies of 2024 Olympics in France — White House

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has decided against attending the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in France this summer, the White House press office said in a statement on Friday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of four Presidential Delegations to Paris, France to attend the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and events of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," according to the White House.

The statement says that the US official delegation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris will be led by Biden’s spouse.

"Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, will lead the delegation to the Opening of the Olympic Games," the statement reads adding that "Mr. Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States, will lead the delegation to the Closing of the Olympic Games."

"The Honorable Tammy Duckworth, United States Senator, will lead the delegation to the Opening of the Paralympic Games," according to the White House. "The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, will lead the delegation to the Closing of the Paralympic Games."

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11. The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are scheduled to run in the French capital between August 8 and September 8.