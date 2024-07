WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Turkey is paying diplomatic effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and favors the resumption of the Istanbul peace process, President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"From the very start of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been paying diplomatic effort to end it. We favor the resumption of the Istanbul process. We have always said that when a fair peace deal is signed, there are no losers," he said.