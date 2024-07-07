Hamas confirms death of Gaza’s deputy labor minister in Israeli strike

CAIRO, July 7. /TASS/. Hamas has confirmed the death of Gaza’s deputy minister of labor, Ihab al-GHussein, in an Israeli airstrike.

"Hamas is grieved to confirm reports about the death of deputy labor minister in the [Gaza] Palestinian government Ihan al-Ghussein," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Hamas, al-Ghussein was killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Gaza. His wife and several daughters were killed in the Palestinian enclave earlier, it added.

Al-Ghussein has been Gaza’s deputy minister of labor since 2020. Before that, he headed the Ar-Rai Palestinian news portal. His death was reported earlier by the Quds news portal, which is affiliated with Hamas.