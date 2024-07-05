Israel airstrikes hit 50 targets in Gaza over day, eliminating dozens of radicals

TEL AVIV, July 5. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked over 50 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

The targets included booby-trapped buildings, units of armed radicals and rocket launchers.

In addition, dozens of radicals were killed and several booby-trapped buildings were defused in the area of the southern enclave city of Rafah over the past day. The IDF "is continuing targeted, intelligence-based operational activity" in the area.

The army also continues to fight in the area of Shejaiya in eastern Gaza. A number of radicals who were firing at the Israeli military in that part of the Strip were killed there over the day. Dozens of armed radicals there were also eliminated in close combat and with the use of tanks. "Since the start of IDF operational activity in the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops have eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, dismantled more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites, and located large amounts of weapons," the press service concluded.