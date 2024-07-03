Belarusian defense chief sees West waging ideological war on entire CIS

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. The West is waging an ideological war on the entire Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Minsk is ready to share its experience in countering such policies, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"In fact, an ideological war is being waged on everybody in the CIS amid continued attempts to destroy friendly relations between individual nations and even regions," he said.

Meanwhile, Belarus, which Khrenin said knows how to deal with the West, "is ready to share its experience, including in providing patriotic education for the population and the military," he added.

"The collective West has been making concerted efforts to undermine integration processes" in the post-Soviet space, the Belarusian defense chief insisted.

On July 3, Minsk is hosting a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Kazakh defense chief Ruslan Jaqsylyqov, and their Kyrgyz and Uzbek counterparts, Baktybek Bekbolotov and Bakhodir Kurbanov, respectively, as well as Tajik Deputy Defense Minister Odil Nosirzoda are taking part.