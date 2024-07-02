US intends to ship air defense missiles to Ukraine via accelerated procedure — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. The United States will ship air defense missile to Ukraine via an accelerated procedure, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Washington.

According to Austin, cited by the Pentagon press office, the United States will soon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $2.3 billion, which will include anti-tank weapons, air defense interceptor missiles and other weapons.

"This package, under presidential drawdown authority, will provide more air defense interceptors, anti-tank weapons and other critical munitions from the US inventories," Austin said, according to Reuters, adding that the missiles will be provided under the accelerated procurement procedure, achieved via altering the shipment order for other recipients.