New York Times in editorial calls on Biden to quit reelection bid

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. The editorial board of the New York Times called on US President Joe Biden to pull out of the election race, following a televised debate he held with his predecessor and presumptive contender Donald Trump.

The board urged the Democrats: "Acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November."

"It is the best service that Mr. Biden can provide to a country that he has nobly served for so long," the newspaper said.

"At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago," the editorial board wrote. "The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence."

"There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency," the newspaper said.

On Thursday, Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the season’s first US presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. CNN reported Democrats were panicking following Biden’s performance in the debate.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.