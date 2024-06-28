Georgia, Moldova reject EU’s decision to hand over income from Russia’s assets to Kiev

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. Only five out of eight EU membership candidates joined the decision to hand over the income from Russia’s frozen assets to Kiev. Georgia, Moldova and Serbia are not on this list, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in his statement.

According to Borrell, candidate states North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina joined the European Council decision 2024/14701 on immobilization of interest from Russian assets for support to Ukraine. This decision was also joined by Iceland, Norway and Lichtenstein.

The top European diplomat noted that these countries will make sure that their national policies comply with the European Council decision, adding that the Council welcomes it.

The European Union demands that all candidate states comply with all sanctions directives and other foreign policy decisions, although they are not allowed to participate in making these decisions. By the moment of accession to the EU, a candidate state must fully comply with Brussels’ foreign policy course. This is why Georgia’s and Serbia’s positions cause sharp frustration in European institutions, because these countries consistently refuse to impose sanctions against Russia. Moldova usually joins all Brussels’ sanctions.