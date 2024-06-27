CSTO delegations discuss future command-and-staff exercise in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Delegations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states met on June 25-25 to discuss the upcoming Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 command-and-staff exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan, a CSTO spokesperson told TASS.

"The event, held under the general guidance of chief of Kazakhstan’s Air Assault Forces Maj. Gen. Almaz Jumakeyev, brought together officials from relevant authorities of the Republic of Belarus, Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as a group of officers of the CSTO Joint Headquarters, led by Lt. Gen. Ruslan Shpekbayev, and CSTO Secretariat officials," said Vladislav Shchegrikovich, a spokesman for the CSTO Joint Headquarters.

The participants discussed the general idea of the exercise, the schedule of drills, the make-up of the exercise’s joint command, and other organizational issues

They also surveyed the event’s proposed venue - the Bereg training ground in Kazakhstan.

A protocol was signed as a result of the talks.

Goals of the exercise

According to the press secretary, the exercise will be aimed at practicing a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces.

"The development of CSTO’s peacekeeping potential is among the priorities, declared by the Republic of Kazakhstan for its presidency in 2024," Shchegrikovich added.

The CSTO Peacekeeping forces are a set of peacekeeping contingents designed by the member states to participate in CSTO peacekeeping operations. It comprises specially trained military, police and civilian personnel, as well as the forces and means provided by the Organization’s member states. Their overall number is around 4,000 people.

The composition, structure and strength of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces are determined by the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council for each peacekeeping operation individually, based on the volume of tasks and the specific situation in the conflict zone.