Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 22. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have delivered strikes on military targets of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

The army press service added that "earlier today (Saturday), the IDF identified a terrorist in an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Ayta ash Shab. Shortly after the identification, a precision strike was carried out on the post where the terrorist was operating."

"Throughout the day, IDF troops fired to remove threats in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Jibbain, and Tallouseh," the press service noted.