25 Palestinians killed, 50 wounded in strike on Rafah humanitarian zone — health ministry

CAIRO, June 21. /TASS/. At least 25 people have been killed and 50 more wounded as a result of Israeli shelling on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone to the west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Twenty-five are killed and 50 wounded. The occupational forces (they mean Israel’s forces - TASS) attacked the tent camp of internally displaced people in Al-Mawasi," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

On June 8, a field hospital, run by the Red Crescent staff, was put up in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone to help the local population.