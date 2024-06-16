MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, will not be at cross-purposes with the line of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on peace proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party now banned in Ukraine, told TASS in an interview.

"Verkhovna Rada is not representing interests of Ukrainians long since," the politician noted. "They are fully under external control of the collective West and the criminal bunch of illegitimate [Vladimir] Zelensky. Therefore, no actions in interests of Ukrainians should be awaited from them; they are not representatives of the Ukrainian people in a long time," Medvedchuk stressed.