South African president to skip G7 summit in Italy

PRETORIA, June 10. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the G7 leaders' meeting in Italy despite receiving an invitation, South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced.

"The president will not be attending the G7 meeting due to current domestic priorities he needs to focus on," Magwenya emphasized.

The G7 summit will be held at a closed resort near the Italian city of Bari on June 13-15. About 15 heads of state, including South Africa, and non-G7 international organizations have been invited to attend.

The first session of the new lower house of parliament will be held in South Africa on June 14. It is expected to elect the country's president for the next five years. The African National Congress party has nominated its leader Ramaphosa for re-election as head of state for a second term.