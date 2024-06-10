BRICS countries intend to develop cooperation in energy sector — joint statement

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS countries intend to develop cooperation in the energy sector, as they consider access to affordable and reliable energy to be the basis of economic development, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the member states of the association.

"The Ministers expressed the intention to promote energy cooperation among the BRICS countries. They emphasized that guaranteeing universal access to affordable and reliable energy and ensuring energy security is a crucial foundation for economic development, social stability, national security, and the welfare of all nations worldwide," according to the document distributed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations met on 10 June 2024 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation.