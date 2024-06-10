Twenty-two countries expected to take part in BRICS ministerial meeting — organizers

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. Delegates from 22 countries are expected to take part in the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, the organizers told journalists.

According to the organizers, representatives from Russia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are taking part in sessions on Monday and representatives from Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela, and Vietnam are expected to attend events on Tuesday, June 11.

The majority of the participating countries are represented by ministers.

This is the first ministerial meeting following BRICS expansion in 2023 when Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE joined Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as full-fledged BRICS members. About 30 more countries are interested in cooperating with the association in this or that format.

Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2024. Russia’s presidency features more than 250 various events, with a BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 being the central one.