ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The head of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutsul, has not ruled out that the North Atlantic Alliance is already supplying arms to Moldova.

"We see what kind of funding is already going on in this regard. I do not rule out anything," she told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), when asked about the possibility of such deliveries.

Gutsul stated that the Gagauz people continued to support "Moldova’s neutrality, sovereignty and independence."

She expressed concern about the risk of the country’s militarization and its involvement in NATO and military conflicts.

"I hope that our government and President] Maia Sandu will not go as far as such extreme measures," Gutsul added.

