{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Contact with Russia on Crocus attack an example of partnership — French defense minister

"France was criticized for maintaining contact with Moscow and the Russian authorities," Sebastien Lecornu noted

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. France has been in contact with Russia regarding the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue outside Moscow, and this is an example of partnership in such areas as the war on terror, regardless of current disagreements, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore.

"France was criticized for maintaining contact with Moscow and the Russian authorities following the terrorist attack on Crocus. However, the French intelligence agencies had some elements [of intelligence] which might have been part of the evidence [in the investigation] and would have helped to learn the truth about the attacks," he said, speaking in French.

"Notwithstanding the serious disagreements we have with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, we decided to hand the information about the terrorist act that we had over to the Russian Federation. It is one very practical example of the partnership which we can have amid the fight against terrorism and organized crime," he added.

Tags
Vladimir PutinFrance
Military operation in Ukraine
US defense chief denies NATO expansion caused Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin blamed the Russian authorities for the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Detained suspect planned knife attack at Saint-Etienne football stadium during Olympics
French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin pointed out that 60% of terror attacks are being carried out with knives
Read more
Russian tech firm develops robotized ground system with kamikaze capability
This ‘cart’ has already been tested in the special operation area during an assault on an enemy stronghold
Read more
Strikes on Russia with Western weapons to make talks impossible — Chinese expert
Zheng Runyu added that "the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine will only escalate and neither side will be able to compromise"
Read more
Another Dutch mercenary reportedly killed in Ukraine — TV
The channel notes that it is reportedly a third Dutch mercenary killed in Ukraine
Read more
Western instructors in Ukraine sustaining losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, "it is becoming more and more difficult for them to conceal these losses"
Read more
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Read more
Musk says jury verdict against Trump damages US legal system
The US businessman noted that if even an ex-president of the United States can be prosecuted "over such a trivial matter - motivated by politics, rather than justice," anyone "is at risk of a similar fate"
Read more
Press review: West pushes to take Russian assets and Moscow moves to recognize Taliban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 30th
Read more
Russian ministry lists politician Duntsova, rights activist Litvinovich as foreign agents
Also listed were Maria Andreyeva, an activist at a group called The Way Home, and politician Pavel Ivanov
Read more
Recon, FPV drones arrive for Russia’s Pacific Fleet forces in Kamchatka to fight saboteurs
At the first stage of their training, the military personnel studied the design and characteristics of drones and then trained on simulators
Read more
Issue on potential strikes on Russia with US weapons not discussed by NATO ministers
Antonio Tajani said that its use is confined to "the Russian positions, where Kharkov is being shelled from"
Read more
Most of Staromayorskoye community near Donetsk comes under Russian control, says official
"Assault groups are following motorcycle units and now heavy armor, including tanks, have emerged and are delivering fire inside the communities in that direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Read more
Russian Railways not going to cut grain carriage
According to Russian Railways Deputy CEO Alexey Shilo, the company scaled up grain carriage by more than 58% over the last five years
Read more
Russian troops compel Ukrainian army to retreat 8-9 km in Kharkov area — defense chief
Russian troops liberated 28 communities in May in their courageous and professional operations, Andrey Belousov said
Read more
Kiev opens hunt for Ukrainian soldier who escaped to Russian troops on T-64 tank
Maksim Likhachyov said that he had guessed how the Ukrainian authorities would act but stressed he had no regret for his move
Read more
Nordic countries’ assistance to Ukraine reach 17 bln euro
The statement notes that the Nordic countries have signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine on security guarantees
Read more
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
According to the spokesman, the strike was delivered with several missiles and rockets that reached their target
Read more
Inbound tourist flow to Russia to triple this summer — association
Tourists from China account for more than 50% of this flow, ATOR said
Read more
Police detain 28 protesters outside Armenian Foreign Ministry
As a result clashes, seven police officers and several demonstrators sought medical assistance
Read more
US limits use of its weapons to avoid clash with Russia — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the US has approved the use of GMLRS missiles, HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and artillery systems in the Kharkov Region, and banned the use of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to strike deep into Russian territory
Read more
If restrictions on Kiev's use of Western arms lifted, Russia to respond properly — MFA
"Russia's security will be ensured, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, by creating a buffer zone in Ukraine," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Read more
US, Ukraine to finalize bilateral talks on security arrangements in next several weeks
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also discussed the situation on the battlefield and the upcoming Switzerland-hosted "Summit on Peace in Ukraine"
Read more
G7, EU discuss sanctions to target ‘Russian SWIFT’ — Bloomberg
According to the agency, these measures would target third-country financial institutions using the Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System
Read more
Russian diplomat dismissed allegations about use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine
"The so-called inspection report on this matter by three former sanction experts from Great Britain, Japan, and South Korea will not become an independent or reliable document even if the US envoy says this one hundred times and the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office puts its seal under it," Anna Yevstigneyeva said
Read more
'Appealing and difficult.' First surfing championships in Far North
"Surfing in Teriberka is always a challenge, it's always something appealing and difficult, take for example the road closure story - you may never make it as planned," said Gleb Krysenkov, a surfer from St. Petersburg
Read more
Brazil willing to contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine — presidential advisor
Peace may be possible only if the interests of both parties to the conflict are considered, Celso Amorim, the foreign policy advisor to Brazil’s president, said
Read more
Hamas ready to consider any proposals for lasting ceasefire in Gaza
The Palestinian movement positively assesses US President Joe Biden’s May 31 speech on Gaza
Read more
Strikes on Russia with US arms may begin in matter of hours or days — NYT
Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s administration had authorized Ukraine to conduct limited strikes inside Russia with American-made weapons
Read more
Musk praises Russian mathematician Perelman for proving crucial theorem
Grigory Perelman proved the Poincare conjecture in 2002-2003 and turned down a $1 million prize awarded to him
Read more
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Houthis launch five drones, two ballistic missiles from Yemen, CENTCOM says
According to the US Central Command, neither warships nor commercial vessels were hit
Read more
Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Read more
Ukraine carried out 16 strikes at Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in Zaporozhye Region
"A man, born in 1964, reached a hospital by car on his own. He was diagnosed with a landmine explosive wound, vast torn wounds of arm and elbow, open crack of the left should joint. The information about the injured and destruction is being clarified," the administration said
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites with 25 precision strikes over week
Russian combat aircraft and air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 and two Su-27 fighter jets over the week
Read more
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Russian Railways start restoring railways in Armenia
Rail track in Armenia were damaged in eight points with the total length up to two kilometers due to the flood
Read more
Georgian PM slams ODIHR’s opinion of foreign agent law as legally void
According to ODIHR, the law has serious drawbacks making it incompatible with international human rights standards and the country’s commitments as an OSCE members
Read more
Putin, Security Council discuss international cooperation in fight against terrorism
The President said that several speakers were scheduled to make reports and handed over the floor to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
China will not attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland — Reuters
Beijing said earlier that that the conditions which were not met included that the conference should be recognized by both Moscow and Kiev
Read more
GDP growth in EAEU countries surpasses global rates — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that wages are growing steadily, unemployment is decreasing and "good results" are being noted in terms of improving the business environment in the countries of the association
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more
Putin describes accusations of ‘abducting’ Ukrainian children as political games
Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova underscored that Russia acted in the interests of children and did everything necessary
Read more
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Read more
US ex-president Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records
Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony by a jury
Read more
NATO never hesitated if its weapons can be used against Russia — MFA commentary
"It was obvious that the NATO members were lying, putting up a smokescreen and making up stories that they allegedly had not yet decided whether or not to allow the Kiev regime to carry out strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kremlin slams Clooney Foundation as insane people for idea to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation wants to encourage individual EU countries to start prosecuting Russian journalists for "war propaganda"
Read more
Biden’s foreign policy course leads world to ‘nuclear Armageddon’ — expert
According to the political researcher, the current US President proceeds from the idea, cemented in the minds of American politicians after the dissolution of the USSR, that the USA, allegedly being the only superpower, are entitled to uncontrollably expand the network of its military bases and to demonstratively cross red lines of Russia and China, both of which have nuclear weapons
Read more
Russian troops to receive 2,000 Gortenzia 7 FPV drones in Ukraine operation
Gortenzia 7 FPV drones are designed to strike enemy manpower, shelters, dugouts and armored equipment
Read more
Death toll from US-UK air strike on radio station in Yemen’s Hodeidah rises to 14 — TV
According to the report, "security guards and several civilians" were among the casualties, including reporters at the radio station
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry, UN discuss grain access to international markets
"The detailed exchange of opinions on the current situation in the global food security sphere with the focus on tasks of normalizing unobstructed access of Russian agricultural products to global markets" was held
Read more
Ukrainian soldier who joined Russian forces on T-64 tank urges fight against Kiev regime
Russia’s special services reported earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Read more
Battlegroup North continues to advance deep into enemy’s defenses
The Ukrainian military suffered losses of up to 225 troops, a tank, six vehicles and an ammunition depot, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said
Read more
Kiev may fall within 'buffer zone' if West sends Ukraine long-range weapons — Russian MP
As the distance between Lugansk and Kiev stands at 482 km, the buffer zone should include Kiev, Viktor Vodolatsky said
Read more
Wrap-up of Ukraine news: West prepares for war, no deal yet for NATO to coordinate support
TASS has put together key events in and around Ukraine over the past day
Read more
Netherlands approves Ukraine using F-16s over Russia
"If you have the right of self-defense, there is no geographical boundaries on making use of weapon systems," acting Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot said
Read more
FACTBOX: Accident on Moscow subway’s red line
A technical malfunction disrupted traffic between the University and Park Kultury stations on the subway’s red line. According to the city authorities, no one was hurt
Read more
Hungarian movement reminds Macron that Napoleon was defeated in Russia
The letter of Hungarian Community for Peace Association expresses "shock and indignation" over the French president’s remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine
Read more
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
Read more
Press review: NATO mulls longer leash for Kiev and US, China grapple for power in Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 31st
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss security, preventing escalation of Ukrainian conflict
During the discussion of the international agenda, the two leaders also touched upon the future summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana
Read more
Americans 'spank' Duda for provocative statements on nuclear weapons — ex-judge
Polish President Andrzej Duda said in late April that Poland was ready to host NATO nuclear warheads
Read more
Ukrainian children ended up in Russia as they were rescued from fighting — Putin
Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told the head of state about the work of reuniting children with their relatives during the special military operation
Read more
Moldovan politician says West builds foothold in country for proxy war
"Over the last six months, we estimate that about $600-700 million worth of weapons were imported to Moldova," Ilan Shor said
Read more
New sanctions on Russian metals not affecting Norilsk Nickel sales
According to the company's department director Mikhail Borovikov, traditionally Norilsk Nickel have never supplied the metal to the exchange and tried to make 99% of sales to end users
Read more
Russian Prosecutor General's Office declares Dekoder-gGmbH undesirable
This organization, established in Germany in 2015, has created and administered a website available in both German and Russian languages in the Russian segment of the Internet, where exclusively unfounded hostile articles against the Russian authorities’ policies are posted
Read more
First group of French military instructors already dispatched to Ukraine, says lawmaker
On May 27, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces Alexander Syrsky signed documents that should allow French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine
Read more
Warsaw ready to train draft-age Ukrainians living in Poland — foreign minister
Warsaw has already said that it is ready to help Kiev return draft-age Ukrainians resigning in Poland but only after the European Union makes a relevant decision and Kiev issues a relevnt request
Read more
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Read more
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
Read more
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
Air defense missile complex can be developed within 7-10 years, the developer told TASS
Read more
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Read more
NATO using 'flamethrower' to try to extinguish Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, "the longer the Ukrainians continue firing projectiles, the farther the Russians will advance"
Read more
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
Read more
Poland promised US to directly participate in war against Russia — ex-judge
"The decision to use the Polish army abroad is made by the president at the prime minister’s request," Tomasz Schmidt said
Read more
NATO countries facilitating strikes on Russia to pit whole alliance against Moscow
This "individual aid," Dmitry Medvedev said, is about "controlling its long-range cruise missiles or sending a contingent of troops to Ukraine"
Read more
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
Read more
Biden secretly permits Kiev to use US weapons for deep strikes on Russia — Politico
According to the report, the permission applies to Russian regions that border Ukraine’s northwestern region of Kharkov
Read more
US allows Kiev use its weapons against targets in Russia for counter-fire — Pentagon
"Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long range strikes inside of Russia has not changed," the official added
Read more
People evacuated from Moscow subway’s Sportivnaya station — emergency management services
According to officials, the incident happened due to a "small technical malfunction"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day
Apart from that, according to Yury Popov, five violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group embarks on long-distance deployment
"The naval group’s ships have set their course towards the Atlantic Ocean through designated areas of the Barents Sea," the press office said
Read more
Belgium not to allow using its F-16 jets outside Ukraine — PM
Alexander De Croo also urged Europe and the United States to remain united and do their utmost in order to defend themselves and help Ukraine
Read more
Russian defense chief calls for enhancing border security amid Afghan instability
"The risk of gangs and terrorism spilling outside the country is growing," Andrey Belousov pointed out
Read more
German chancellor opposes changes in agreements on use of German weapons in Ukraine
He urged to prevent the conflict between Russia and Ukraine from turning into a confrontation between NATO and Russia
Read more
Hamas leader stands for forming Palestine’s united leadership
Ismail Haniyeh confirmed that resistance troops will not cede their positions when concluding agreements with Israel
Read more
Palestine must be urgently granted sovereignty, territories, Turkish foreign minister says
"If you let Palestine work as a full-fledged state, the international community will no longer have to help Palestine so intensively," Hakan Fidan stressed
Read more
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
Clooney Foundation for Justice calls on EU, ICC to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation also intends to encourage individual EU countries to initiate criminal proceedings against Russian journalists for the so-called war propaganda
Read more
Seventy-five Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity after negotiations
"All the released servicemen are receiving required medical and psychological assistance," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian authorities propose setting up shelters to guard against nuclear threats
The document proposes to create civil defense facilities by "erecting objects using fully assembled structures, including block-modular type or other materials," the document says
Read more
Russian MFA thinks it crucial for Taliban to have firm control over Afghanistan
"Any disintegration of Afghanistan would have the most negative reverberations across the region," Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
German politician stabbed in Mannheim — newspaper
A police officer grabbed the man who was attacked, making it possible for the attacker to break loose and stab the policeman in his back, after which the attacker was immediately shot by another police officer
Read more
Russian lawmaker sees buffer zone in Kharkov Region as response to Ukraine’s terrorism
"The escalation of the conflict, for which Washington and NATO are fully responsible, is forcing Russia to take all necessary measures for defense and victory over the enemy," Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russia’s defense chief sees NATO, EU fueling tensions in Georgia
"Proposals are being made to sign a peace treaty exclusively at Western venues and to their dictates," Andrey Belousov added
Read more
Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $30.62 per metric ton from June 5
The duty on the export of barley and corn will be zero, the Ministry said
Read more
Ukraine may strike targets on Belarusian territory, Lithuanian Foreign Minister says
Gabrielius Landsbergis claimed that, if Russia deploys its troops or ammunition depots in the neighboring country, then the "choice of targets should be shifted as well"
Read more
About 40 explosions heard in skies over borderline city of Belgorod
The governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that as a result of the Ukrainian forces’ air attack, four houses in the village of Razumnoye were damaged
Read more
Urine processor stops functioning on ISS due to pump failure
"We’re in a position where we have to store urine onboard station," NASA’s ISS Program Manager Dana Weigel said
Read more