Contact with Russia on Crocus attack an example of partnership — French defense minister

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. France has been in contact with Russia regarding the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue outside Moscow, and this is an example of partnership in such areas as the war on terror, regardless of current disagreements, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore.

"France was criticized for maintaining contact with Moscow and the Russian authorities following the terrorist attack on Crocus. However, the French intelligence agencies had some elements [of intelligence] which might have been part of the evidence [in the investigation] and would have helped to learn the truth about the attacks," he said, speaking in French.

"Notwithstanding the serious disagreements we have with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, we decided to hand the information about the terrorist act that we had over to the Russian Federation. It is one very practical example of the partnership which we can have amid the fight against terrorism and organized crime," he added.