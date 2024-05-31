Warsaw ready to train draft-age Ukrainians living in Poland — foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Poland is ready to provide training to draft-age Ukrainians living in its territory, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"Poland has considered Ukraine’s request about training [of Ukrainian troops in Ukraine] and we arrived at a conclusion that it would be safer and more efficient to train a unit of Ukrainians [living] in Poland who are eligible for the draft. This will be the most efficient way to help Ukraine," the PAP agency quoted him as saying after an informal meeting on NATO foreign ministers in Prague.

On April 11, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, passed a law toughening mobilization rules. The law came into effect on May 18. Under the law, draft-age Ukrainians living aboard must return to Ukraine to get registered with a military recruitment office again to obtain an electronic military service card they will need to receive consular services in Ukraine’s overseas missions.

Warsaw has already said that it is ready to help Kiev return draft-age Ukrainians resigning in Poland but only after the European Union makes a relevant decision and Kiev issues a relevnt request.