World demands that Palestine be admitted as equal UN member — Venezuelan official

CARACAS, May 16. /TASS/. The entire world demands that Palestine be admitted to the United Nations as a full-fledged member but the United States and several more countries oppose this, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"During the UN voting, as many as 145 countries spoke in favor of admitting Palestine as a full-fledged member [of the United Nations], and only nine [countries], which are controlled by the US government, were disgracefully against admitting Palestine," she said on the occasion of Nakba Day (catastrophe in Arabic), which is marked on May 15, the date of the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

"The entire world demands that the state of Palestine be an equal member of the United Nations. This is not a whim of several countries <…>, this is the voice of peoples and countries of the world, which insist that genocide of the Palestinian people be stopped," Venezolana de Television quoted her as saying.

She stressed that Palestine is an example of the struggle for "self-determination, independence and sovereignty.".