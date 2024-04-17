Ukraine turns from sovereign country into Western protectorate, Hungarian PM says

BRUSSELS, April 17. /TASS/. Ukraine can no longer be considered an independent country as Kiev wholly depends on aid from the EU and the US to survive, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Ukraine is not any more a sovereign state. Ukraine is now just a protectorate of the West. So, without getting the money and the weapons from the European Union and the United States, Ukraine as a state would cease to exist," he said, addressing the National Conservatism Conference in Brussels.

Orban added that there should be a buffer zone between NATO and Russia and Ukraine could serve as one. The Hungarian prime minister pointed out that Russia had repeatedly stated it would not tolerate the North Atlantic Alliance’s expansion towards its borders.

Orban noted earlier that he would not let anyone drag Hungary into the military conflict in Ukraine. He also said that he opposed more sanctions on Russia.