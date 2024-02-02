Over 22,000 buildings destroyed in Gaza — UN

GENEVA, February 2. /TASS/. More than 22,000 buildings have been destroyed in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) said releasing a comprehensive assessment of the damage inflicted on structures in the enclave, and this analysis is based on high-resolution satellite imagery collected on January 6-7.

UNOSAT explained that the experts compared the images with those collected last May, September, October and November, and emphasized that "22,131 structures have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 moderately damaged." In total, 69,147 structures have been affected, which is equivalent to approximately 30% of their total number in the Gaza Strip.

In the provinces of Gaza and Khan Yunis, 10,280 and 11,894 structures are reported to be newly damaged, respectively compared with UNOSAT’s previous analysis based on an image acquired on November 26. In particular, Gaza City has been hit hard, with 8,926 newly destroyed structures, UNOSAT said.

The experts’ findings provide that about 93,800 "housing units" have been damaged in the Gaza Strip.

"The satellite imagery analysis conducted by UNOSAT underscores the widespread destruction and the affected population’s need for support," the satellite center said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and over 240 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. The radicals view their attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.