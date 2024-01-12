US, UK strikes targeted over 10 Houthi facilities — CNN

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. Friday’s strike, delivered by the United States and the United Kingdom, targeted more than 10 facilities in Yemen used by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, CNN said citing own sources.

According to the report, the choice of targets was justified by the need to weaken Houthi capabilities for attacking ships in the Red Sea. Targets included radars, warehouses with drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as launch sites.

CNN also said the strikes were prepared in advance.

In turn, Politico reported that the operation was carried out with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands. The strikes were performed by warplane, surface ships and submarines.

The Al Hadath television said, citing US sources, that no civilians were present at the facilities at the time of the attack.