EU leaders say Ukraine urgently needs ammunition, air defense systems

BRUSSELS, December 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is in the urgent need of missiles and other ammunition, as well as air defense systems, the European Council said in a statement, issued after its summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Council stresses the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of missiles and ammunition, notably under the one million rounds of artillery ammunition initiative, and to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems," the statement says.

Besides, leaders of the 27-nation union asked the European Council to boost financing of the European Peace Facility, which provides military aid to Ukraine.

"The European Council invites the Council to intensify work on the reform of the European Peace Facility and the further increase of its financing," the statement says.