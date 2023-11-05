QatarEnergy inks second LNG supply contract with China’s Sinopec

DUBAI, November 5 /TASS/. QatarEnergy concluded the second contract with Sinopec for deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China during 27 years, the Qatari oil and gas company said on its website.

"QatarEnergy has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the North Field South (NFS) expansion project," the company said. "The two sides also signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement for the delivery of 3 million [metric] tons per annum of LNG from the NFS project to Sinopec’s receiving terminals in China over a span of 27 years," QatarEnergy noted.

According to terms of the agreement, QatarEnergy will transfer a 5% interest to Sinopec in a joint venture company that owns the equivalent of 6 mln metric tons per year of LNG production capacity in the NFS project, the company noted. The agreement signing ceremony took place in Shanghai.

On November 21 of the last year, QatarEnergy made the agreement with Sinopec, stipulating that the Qatari company will supply four mln metric tons of LNG to China annually during the period of 27 years.