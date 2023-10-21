Israeli artillery pounding settlements in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 21. /TASS/. The Israel military has opened heavy artillery fire on Lebanon’s border areas in response to attacks by the Hezbollah military wing, a source in the Marjayoun city council told TASS, adding populated areas are under shelling.

"Artillery shells are falling very close to residential buildings in Rachaya Al Foukhar and Houla. Meis El Jabal, Ayta a-Shaab and al-Hrayba are also under shelling," he said.

According to the official, more and more residents are fleeing the dangerous area, heading to Tyre, Nabatieh and Sidon, located farther from the border.

"The duel in the south has come into its second week. Four civilians have been killed," the source said. "Hundreds of refugees are leaving every day."

Earlier, Hezbollah’s military information service reported that a fighter who took part in Saturday’s attack on Israeli posts near the Jewish settlements of Hanita and Margaliot was killed in a drone attack.

The Shiite Hezbollah’s military wing reported that an enemy command post and radar were destroyed in the latest operation in the occupied Shebaa and Kfar Shuba areas. The statement claimed that one Israeli was killed and several more were wounded.