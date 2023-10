MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The local population will not evacuate the Gaza Strip as it is their land, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"No, of course not. This is our land, our homeland, our homes. Why should we go to the Sinai Peninsula? It's Israel that wants to, not us," he said when asked about plans to evacuate the local population from the Gaza Strip.