Italy supports Trump’s efforts toward settling Ukrainian crisis — joint statement

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. Rome supports US President Donald Trump’s efforts toward settling the conflict in Ukraine, according to a joint statement of the US leader and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni released by White House after their meeting.

"The U.S. and Italy underscore that the war in Ukraine must end, and fully endorse President Trump’s leadership in brokering a ceasefire and delivering a just and lasting peace," the document reads.

Trump and Meloni held a meeting at the White House on Thursday. Ahead of it, Trump said that he was convinced that a ceasefire in Ukraine was getting closer and that he expected to receive Russia’s response to the Ukrainian ceasefire proposal this week. Meloni said after the talks that Rome and Washington were working on a fair peace in Ukraine and her country supported the Trump administration’s efforts on this track.

When asked by TASS to comment on Trump’s statement that he expects Russia’s respons this week, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side wants to settle the Ukrainian conflict, ensure its own interests, and is open to dialogue.

On March 18, Trump proposed that both sides of the conflict refrain from targeting energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate orders. Vladimir Zelensky later declared that Ukraine also supported the proposal.

However, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian energy sites from March 18 to April 16 in 15 regions. They are the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Krasnodar and Kherson regions, Crimea, and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

The strikes were carried out with drones and various types of artillery, including the HIMARS. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kiev has not actually complied with the moratorium, and attempts to attack the Russian energy sector are ongoing.