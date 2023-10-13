Nearly 30-40% of all wounded by Israeli strikes on Gaza are children — surgeon

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. A military surgeon working in the Gaza Strip estimates that between 30% and 40% of those wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip are children.

"Children make up "between 30 and 40% of the wounded in recent Israeli air strikes on Gaza," British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah was quoted as saying by CNN.

In his words, "the overwhelming majority of the wounded are coming from the rubble of their own home."

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qudra said on Thursday that the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip was on the verge of collapse due to Israeli strikes on the enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.