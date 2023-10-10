Israel intends to wipe out Hamas terrorist bodies to end war for good, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Israel is determined to destroy the terrorist networks of the Hamas movement to end the war for good, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said.

"These attacks and this war will continue as long as Hamas exists as a terrorist organization, and we will have to pay with more and more casualties. In order to prevent this, we need to destroy all these terrorist cells of Hamas," he noted at a public talk hosted by the Russian Jewish Congress.

According to Ben Zvi, there is a need "to just once show those who think they can attack Israel and get away with it that they are greatly mistaken."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 4,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 900 people have lost their lives and about 2,600 have been wounded.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.