MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The US Congress has launched an investigation into the operation of the Prestige Biotech company which conducted illegal biological experiments in Reedley, California, after Russia published information on research carried out there, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"Following the publication by the Russian Federation of data on illegal biological experiments at the California laboratory, the United States administration initiated an investigation procedure," he said at a briefing on the US military and biological activity, noting that three Congress committees at once began to look into the activities of this company.

The military official added that the local administration attempted to pin the blame for organizing the biolaboratory on China, but no conclusive evidence was provided. According to the information available to the Russian Defense Ministry, Prestige Biotech is registered in Nevada, while the laboratory itself is located near the US Navy base in Kings County, California.

Kirillov said that Chinese experts commented on the briefing on the discovery of a clandestine biolab in California. "The United States lacks proper control over the results of its dual-use research and development," he quoted them as saying.

The military official noted that Prestige Biotech had purchased more than 20 titles of pathogenic microorganisms, laboratory equipment and animals for undeclared purposes. This is confirmed by the materials of an independent investigation conducted by the American human rights organization Judicial Watch. The documents obtained by it confirm that hazardous biomaterials were improperly stored at the facility.

"The clandestine nature of the work is evidenced by the fact that the FBI and the US Department of Health and Human Services refused to provide information about the laboratory's activities, and representatives of these agencies were summoned to the US Congress to provide confidential information," he concluded.