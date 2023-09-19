At least 34 people, including 16 police, injured in clashes outside Armenian government

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. At least 34 people, including 16 police officers, were injured in clashes outside the Armenian government building in Yerevan, the press service of the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, 34 people were injured as a result of clashes outside the government building. 16 of them are police, 18 are civilians," the statement says.

"17 patients received the required treatment and were discharged. 16 people are still being treated. One person underwent a surgery," it says.