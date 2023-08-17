Lukashenko says Ukrainians won’t let country’s western parts to be given to Poland

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is preparing to hand over the western part of the country to Poland, but Ukrainians will not allow this, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Ukrainians will not allow it," Lukashenko said, when asked about the cession of territories to Poland. "Well, Zelensky is coming to that. You have made some decision there that Polish police officers or civil servants are given almost the same status as Ukrainian ones," he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, which she posted to her YouTube channel.

"That’s what they are preparing for," Panchenko pressed.

"Yes. That's what I hear," Lukashenko continued. "Moreover, units have already been created in Poland, military units for 'assistance' to Ukraine. If they go in, you won't be able to send them back because behind Poland's back are Americans."

If Ukraine's western parts are handed over to Poland, they will become NATO territory, Lukashenko said.

"It will be Polish territory. They will take things to that. And being part of Poland is being part of NATO. Everything is being prepared for it," he said. "It's unacceptable for us, as well as for the Russians.".