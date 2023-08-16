Ukraine’s SBU admits Ukraine responsible for attacks on Russia with sea drones

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, has admitted Kiev's responsibility for terrorist attacks against Russia with sea drones, CNN reports.

Malyuk said that the SBU independently, without the participation of private companies developed sea drones, which were used in recent attacks on the Crimean bridge, naval base in Novorossiysk and tanker The Sig near the Kerch Strait.

CNN also showed footage provided by the SBU, allegedly taken from a drone at the moment of the strike on the Crimean bridge.

In the early hours of July 17, two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over an act of terrorism. The terrorist attack killed two adults and injured one teenager. The road was damaged. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kiev for the attack of sea drones on the bridge. He said it was a cruel crime and a militarily senseless attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on August 4 Russian ships destroyed two Ukrainian crewless boats that were trying to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night. The head of the Novorossiysk administration, Andrey Kravchenko, said that the crews of the Olenegorsky Gornyak and The Suvorovets ships repelled the attack. On August 5, the Russian tanker Sig was attacked at night by the Ukrainian side south of the Kerch Strait.