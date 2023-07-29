South African president describes Russia-Africa Summit as successful

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. The Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg was successful, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Thank you very much for hosting the Russia-Africa Summit. We believe that it was successful," Ramaphosa said, addressing Putin. "It was well-organized; the outcome is very, very good. The declaration was well-negotiated and well-crafted," he noted, adding: "I believe that we’ve got a declaration that can take the relationship between Africa and Russia forward."

"What is particularly pleasing is that Russia conducts its relationship with Africa at a strategic level and it conducts it with a great deal of respect and recognition of the sovereignty of African states. Russia has continued to be supportive of Africa as it did in the past, during the days of the Soviet Union. So we are very pleased that the spirit of cooperation continues," the South African president pointed out.