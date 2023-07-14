Paris takes another step towards escalation with decision on long-range missiles — MFA

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Paris has knowingly taken another step towards escalation of the conflict in Ukraine with its decision to supply long-range missiles to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary circulated on Friday.

"Paris has knowingly taken another step towards escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, confirmed its gamble on the systematic and uninterrupted pumping of Kiev terrorists with increasingly deadly weapons systems aimed at the new Russian territories, civilians and civilian infrastructure," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, Paris "acts immorally by supporting with arms those who glorify Nazis and profess the fascist ideology themselves." "The indecisive authorities in France are betraying the memory of Charles de Gaulle and anti-fascist ancestors," she noted.

"Given the recent statement by [French President] Emmanuel Macron that the so-called counter-offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces was carefully planned with the support of NATO countries, the world community should have no doubt about the direct involvement in the conflict of the US and its Euro-Atlantic allies. The lives and health of many thousands of people become a bargaining chip when the countries of the 'collective West' put into practice their own political interests," the commentary said.