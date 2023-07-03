Palestine cuts contacts with Israel, reduces coordination on security — statement

CAIRO, July 3. /TASS/. The Palestinian Authority decided to sever all contacts with Israeli authorities and to further reduce the number of areas, in which the sides coordinate their security-related actions, says the statement, adopted during the emergency meeting in West Bank’s Ramallah Monday.

"A decision was made during the meeting to stop all contacts and meetings with the Israeli side and to further reduce the level of coordination in security," says the document, cited by the WAFA news agency. It also reaffirms the "right of the Palestinian people for self-defense" and points out that "the mission of the Authority is to protect the Palestinians."

Palestinian Authority Minister of Information Nabil Rudeineh noted that "since Israel does not fulfill the agreements on coordination, adopted during the meetings in Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh, the Palestinians announce that these agreements are useless and are no longer valid."

The Palestinian Authority also decided to "immediately contact the UN Security Council with a demand to implement the resolution on international protection of the Palestinian people," and to call on the International Criminal Court to "speed up the ruling on the handed over materials on Israel’s crimes against the people of Palestine."

The meeting in Ramallah took place after the Israeli Air Force carried out a large-scale operation in the city of Jenin and the adjacent camp for Palestinian refugees. According to Israel’s Kan radio, the operation sought to "restore the Israeli deterrence" against the radicals in the northern part of West Bank. According to the latest report from the Health Ministry of Palestine, 8 people were killed and about 50 people were injured, with at least 10 in critical state.