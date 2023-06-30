FAO conference to re-elect director general, map out new programs

ROME, July 1. /TASS/. The 43rd Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will kick off at its Rome headquarters on Saturday.

According to the FAO press service, the conference, held once every two years, is the main governing body of the organization gathering high-ranking representatives from member countries. Russia will be represented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin.

One of the conference’s goals is re-electing the director general with incumbent Qu Dongyu of China running unopposed. Additionally, the conference will sum up the results of several programs, discuss new initiatives on food security as well as hold sessions and technical councils on regional matters.