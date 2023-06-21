At least five ships take part in search for missing Titan bathyscaphe — report

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. At least five ships take part in the search for the Titan submersible, and several more will arrive later, Sky News reported Wednesday.

According to the experts cited by Sky News, determining the precise location of the bathyscaphe is one of the most "serious tasks." It is extremely difficult to detect the submersible because of its small size and great depth that it has probably dived to.

The experts not that the loss of communication with the submersible indicates a potential electric power problem, meaning it is currently "very cold and very dark" inside the bathyscaphe right now.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions announced that it has lost communication with the vessel for delivery of tourists to the Titanic wreck site. According to the US Coast Guard, there are currently five people inside the bathyscaphe; the communication was lost about 1 hour 15 minutes after dive on Sunday. Overall, the Titan can provide air to the people inside for 96 hours.

According to Sky News the submersible’s passengers are OceanGate Expeditions President and Founder Stockton Rush, French expert on Titanic Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and British billionaire Hamish Harding, owner of Action Aviation. The two other passengers are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19.