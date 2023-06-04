Armenia looking for alternatives to Russian weapons – senior security official

YEREVAN, June 4. /TASS/. Armenia is looking for alternative options to purchases of Russian weapons due to the problems with arms supplies from Russia, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Sunday.

"We are in talks with many countries on weapons purchases. It means that if Armenia has a problem, it is looking for alternative options to resolve the problem in relations between Armenia and Russia in what concerns weapons supplies. We see the reality. It is Russia’s war with Ukraine. So, we understand that Russian has not so many possibilities to export weapons," he said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.

He also said that he will try to discuss the issue of weapons supplies with the Russian side during his working visit to Minsk next week.