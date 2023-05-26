Turkey gets ready for presidential runoff vote

ANKARA, May 27. /TASS/. The prolonged presidential campaign is concluding in Turkey with the "day of silence" becoming effective at 6 p.m. (same time as Moscow’s) on Saturday.

Twenty minutes before this deadline, both candidates, Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu will have ten minutes each to address the nation.

The first round of the May 14 presidential election did not produce a winner. Currently, the majority of surveys held from May 20 through May 25 favor Erdogan. On average, he is ahead of Kilicdaroglu by 5-8%. A simple majority ensures a victory in the runoff.