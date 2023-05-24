Chinese special envoy Li Hui meets with Germany’s Andreas Michaelis in Berlin

BERLIN, May 24. /TASS/. Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui met with German Federal Foreign Office State Secretary Andreas Michaelis Wednesday, the German Foreign Office said on Twitter.

"State Secretary Andreas Michaelis today received the Chinese Special Envoy for #Ukraine, Li Hui, at the Federal Foreign Office. The meeting took place as part of Li Hui's visit to Europe. It was preceded by stops in Ukraine, Poland and France," the tweet says.

The Foreign Office disclosed neither the details nor the topics of the negotiations.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Moscow told TASS that Li Hui would visit Moscow on May 26. Before that, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese envoy planned to visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and France to take part in consultations on a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. On May 16-17, Li Hui visited Kiev. He stated that there is no one way to settle the Ukrainian crisis, and China will help resolve the issue in its own way.

On the anniversary of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a document with proposals on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. It laid out 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, protection of the legitimate security interests of all sides, settlement of the humanitarian crisis, exchange of captives between Moscow and Kiev, and refusal to impose unilateral sanctions without a UN Security Council resolution.