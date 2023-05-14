Sor party candidate wins elections of Moldovan Gagauzia autonomy’s head

COMRAT /Moldova/, May 15. /TASS/. Evghenia Gutul of the opposition Sor party has won the gubernatorial runoff in Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after counting 100% of ballots.

"The results of the runoff election of Gagauzia’s head are as follows: Evghenia Gutul [has scored] 27,376 votes, Grigore Uzun — 24,913 votes," the commission wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Uzun, who was running from another opposition party, the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, has admitted his defeat.