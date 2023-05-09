Philips to keep delivering medical equipment to Russia — CEO

THE HAGUE, May 9. /TASS/. The Dutch company Philips will continue delivering hospital equipment to Russia regardless of the Ukraine conflict, CEO Roy Jakobs said on Tuesday.

"The right to healthcare is universal, and we are part of the system delivering healthcare," Jakobs said, quoted by Reuters as saying.

"We do this in Russia, as we do in Ukraine," he added.

Jakobs said Philips’ activities in Russia centered on the maintenance and delivery of hospital equipment. However, the company has stopped selling personal healthcare products in Russia, except for maternal care products.