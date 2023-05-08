Fire at warehouse in Odessa Region covers over 6,000 square meters - Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A fire broke out an enterprise warehouse in Ukraine’s Odessa region after several explosions happened there, which currently covers over 6,000 square meters, Ukrainian armed forces' Southern operational command spokeswoman Natalya Gumenyuk said Monday.

"A fire broke out there, covering over 6,000 square meters," she said on Ukrainian TV.

During the night, explosions were reported in Odessa and the region. Later, the Southern operational command reported a fire at an enterprise warehouse, located on the Black Sea coast.