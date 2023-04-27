Rosatom, IAEA chiefs discuss ZNPP at meeting in Turkey

MERSIN /Turkey/, April 27. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s Rosatom corporation, Alexey Likhachev, has discussed the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi at a meeting in Turkey on Thursday.

"Yes, that's right," Likhachev said when asked if he had discussed the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP with Grossi.

He noted that he regularly discussed the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP with the head of the IAEA "whenever the slightest opportunity offers itself."

"There is both good news and not so good news. The good news is that we have a large number of employment applications. Considerably more than three thousand people are either contracted (to work at the NPP - TASS) or are waiting for being hired. There are IAEA specialists present. They have been rotated today, alongside the ceremony at Akkuyu. Well, the alarming thing is that pressures from Ukraine, including pressures on personnel, are mounting. There is a feeling that hostilities may go into high gear," Likhachev said.

Earlier, Grossi during his visit to the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, expressed hope for the creation of a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP by the end of the year.