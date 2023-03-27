German MFA denies reports about alleged expulsion of Russian diplomats

BERLIN, March 27. /TASS/. German Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Andrea Sasse did not confirm media reports about the alleged expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats.

"We should take this opportunity to clarify things," the spokeswoman said in Berlin on Monday, without giving any further details on the matter, "Such a measure - as presented in the piece - is not planned at the moment." "If there are relevant decisions, we will inform you," she added. "We are not going to speculate about this," the spokeswoman responded to additional questions from reporters.

On Saturday, the German magazine Focus, citing sources in the country’s Foreign Ministry, reported that German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock planned to declare over 30 Russian diplomats accredited in Berlin personae non grata. On the same day, the Foreign Ministry said that a tough response to the diplomats' expulsion had already been prepared.

The story did not specify when this could theoretically happen.

According to the newspaper, German security forces believed that the 30 diplomats in question allegedly used their diplomatic status to illegally obtain information.