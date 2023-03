BELGRADE, March 19. /TASS/. Pristina has made a commitment to start forming the Community of Serb municipalities in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after the 12-hour EU-mediated talks with the prime minister of the unrecognized Kosovo republic, Albin Kurti.

"Pristina has made the commitment to start creating the Community of Serb municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija. It is yet unclear whether they will do it or not," Vucic said.